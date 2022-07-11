Wigan Athletic forward must leave 'for good of his career'

The Northern Ireland winger has struggled to establish himself at the DW since joining from Rangers last summer.

After only 17 appearances - including just three league starts - he was allowed to join St Mirren on loan in January.

Jordan Jones

And having stayed at home during last week's warm-weather training camp in Spain, it seems Jones' tenure with Latics could soon be over.

"I think Jordan's at a stage of his career now where he needs to play every week," acknowledged Richardson.

"There's nothing hidden, there's nothing untoward, sometimes it's just about an environment where some people excel and some people don't.

"He's coming to an age where I think he doesn't need to be frustrated by not playing every week.

"He's a senior player, he gets treated with that respect, and for the good of his career he needs to kick on and find a home."

Richardson is hoping for a swift resolution to the situation, and doesn't foresee any issues with the player in the meantime.

"Of course, there's nothing hidden, he's in for training every day," Richardson added.

"He's looking to get fit and hopefully source a really good move for himself."