Wigan Athletic forward set for Sheffield Wednesday switch

Josh Windass is on the verge of completing a loan move from Wigan Athletic to Sheffield Wednesday for the rest of the season.

The 26-year-old, who joined Latics in the summer of 2018 from Rangers for around £2million, has been allowed to join the Owls on a temporary basis.

He is currently doing his medical and, assuming there are no hitches, would become the fourth departure from the DW this month after Bright Enobakhare, Charlie Mulgrew and Devante Cole.

Windass, who hasn't featured in the last two matchday squads, has scored nine goals in 56 appearances for Latics.