Well, it's fair to say that the last decade has absolutely flown by, and Wigan Athletic have certainly experienced their fair share of ups and downs over the last ten years.

The Senegalese sensation plied his trade at the DW Stadium for three seasons, before leaving to join West Ham United. He's now on the books of Qatari side Al Ahli.

The Wigan academy product only made two appearances for the club before moving away. He won League Two with Gillingham in 2013, and is now playing for AFC Fylde.

The Republic of Ireland international stayed with the Latics for two seasons, before joining Portsmouth, where he was an FA Cup runner-up in 2010. He's now at Crystal Palace.

After playing two seasons for Portsmouth, Brown spent time with both Leeds United and Port Vale, before becoming manager of the latter in 2016. He was sacked in 2017, and is now involved in punditry.

After three years with Wigan, the Nigeria international was snapped up by Chelsea. He took his time to earn a first team place, but was a key player in their 2016/17 Premier League title winning side. He's now on loan at Fenerbahce.

The January signing went on to become the club captain, and won the aforementioned FA Cup with the side. He finished his career with the Latics, before managing them. He's now the boss at Partick Thistle.

The Spanish ace was a key player for Wigan for a number of years, and was in the iconic 2012/13 FA Cup winning side. He's now plying his trade in Cyprus, for Omonia.

The tough-tackling midfielder went on to spend the lion's share of his career with the Black Cats, but left at the end of last season. He's now at Dutch side VVV-Venlo.

The Trinidad and Tobago international never quite cut the mustard for the Latics. He concluded his career with Scottish side Lochee Harp, and was recently a coach at Hamilton.