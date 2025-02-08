New signing Ronan Darcy could have had a hat-trick during his exciting half-hour cameo off the bench

Wigan Athletic threw everything including the kitchen sink at Premier League Fulham in an enthralling FA Cup fourth-round tie, only to bow out by the odd goal in three – after seeing a stoppage-time ‘equaliser’ agonisingly chalked off.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fulham showed their top-flight quality in an opening half where Latics hardly got a kick of the ball.

Only a goalline clearance from James Carragher on 15 minutes kept the visitors out, but the deadlock was broken midway through the first period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Sessegnon created the opportunity from the right, and Rodrigo Muniz headed home from close range - possibly via a deflection of a blue-and-white shirt.

It could easily have been 2-0 shortly after, when Martial Godo - who spent last season on loan at Wigan - raced clean through, only to drag his shot wide of Sam Tickle's goal.

Latics will have been relatively content at the break to go in only one down, and they were given another warning within 20 seconds of the restart.

Again it was Godo racing through, although Tickle blocked his shot, with the ball rebounding back off the Fulham man for a goal-kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second goal of the game did arrive five minutes into the second period - and incredibly it went the way of the home side.

Jonny Smith received the ball wide out on the right-hand side, and he cut in before unleashing a trademark left-foot strike that flew into the top corner of Steven Benda's net.

However, as Latics attempted to ask questions of their visitors, Fulham restored their lead within five minutes.

Muniz again showed his Premier League class, sending a cool finish past Tickle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was the signal for January signings Ronan Darcy and Owen Dale to come on for Latics, who threw literally everything at it in the last hour in search of a leveller.

A deep corner from Jensen Weir saw Jason Kerr send a free header wide at the far post, before Callum McManaman, Will Goodwin and Luke Robinson also joined the fray.

Darcy curled a beautiful effort from 25 yards that can only have missed the target by inches, before he saw a cross half-intercepted by Issa Diop at the near post., with the ball hitting the deck and looping over the bar, with Benda helpless.From the corner, Scott Smith's shot was brilliantly saved by a diving Benda, who moments later came racing out of his area only to lash the ball into Goodwin.

The ball rebounded to Darcy, 45 yards from goal, which was completely unguarded, but his first touch wasn't great, and his shot not strong enough and missing anyway before a defender got back to clear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then, in stoppage-time, a rasping strike from Dale was parried out by Benda, before Goodwin touched the ball into the path of Darcy, who fires into an empty net.

However, as the Latics players celebrated - and extra time loomed - the whistle went with the flag up on the far side - presumably against Goodwin.