Wigan Athletic given Callum McManaman warning

Paul Cook has hailed Callum McManaman ‘as destructive as any player in this league on his day’ as Wigan Athletic’s FA Cup final star man prepares to face his old club with Luton Town.

McManaman was the brightest star in Latics’ greatest day, picking up the man of the match award during the famous win over Manchester City in 2013.

After leaving for West Brom in 2015, he returned to the DW for a 12-month stay last term, before moving to Luton in the summer.

McManaman’s second spell with Latics was more frustrating than fulsome, with 21 of his 22 league appearances coming off the bench.

But his old manager is certainly well aware of the threat he’ll pose at Kenilworth Road.

“Callum McManaman is capable of winning the game for Luton this weekend - without a shadow of a doubt,” said Cook.

“When he played for Wigan Athletic under my tenure, Callum McManaman was capable of winning a game for us.

“I wish Callum McManaman every success in his career, in the future...hopefully not this weekend, for obvious reasons!

“But it’s no difference from Nick Powell taking to the field against us for Stoke last week.

“Players move on, they get wished well, and that’s life in football.

“Cal was a very popular member of the squad, very popular with the staff, and we certainly wish him well.”

Cook also denied Latics would be treating him any different to any other opposition player during the 90 minutes.

“Our lads get clips on every player they’re going to be playing against, not just players who used to play here,” the Latics boss added.

“And having trained with Cal for as long as they did, they’ll know full well what he’s all about.

“We know Cal can be as destructive as any player in this league on his day, that’s for sure.”