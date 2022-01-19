Wigan Athletic goal hero Will Keane aiming to step up

Will Keane celebrates scoring at Morecambe

The former Manchester United junior is enjoying a real purple patchy this term.

Indeed, his 13 goals so far already represent the best ever seasonal return – with half of the campaign to go.

After seeing injury plague him during his career, the 28-year-old is just focused on keeping his eye on the ball, as Latics push for promotion back to the Championship.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I do have my goals for the campaign, although that’s something I’d probably prefer to keep private for now,” he said.

“But my goal is to score a goal in every game and take it from there.

“I’ve played every league game so far, I’m going at one (goal) in two, which is not bad going.

“I’d like to keep that going as a minimum, and maybe try to even improve on it.

“As a whole we feel we’ve done well in the first half of the season.

“And if we can improve our stats – individually and collectively – we’ll be doing all right.”

Tuesday’s trip to Morecambe marked the midway point of the campaign.

It was also the second of 25 league matches Latics will have to negotiate in the space of just 105 days before the scheduled cut-off on April 30.

“That’s all we’ve known this season, so it’s nothing new, and we’re itching to keep playing and keep winning,” Keane acknowledged.

“It was so frustrating to miss out on playing over Christmas, and it was important to use the two cup games to get back up and running

“We’ve got the squad for it, and it’s been nice to see some more quality players coming in this month.

"With so many games, we’ll need every player to be able to come in and contribute.”