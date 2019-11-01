Wigan Athletic goal machine 'is on fire'!

Joe Gelhardt admits he’s been taking shooting tips from Wigan Athletic team-mate Chey Dunkley following the defender’s recent transformation into goal machine.

Dunkley, who failed to score last season, has five goals to his name this term - with none of his colleagues having more than one!

And 17-year-old Gelhardt, whose goalscoring exploits for England at junior level have reportedly already alerted Premier League clubs, has been hugely impressed.

“He’s on fire at the moment, it’s crazy isn’t it!” laughed Gelhardt, who captained England Under-18s last month.

“I couldn’t believe it when he scored another two at Bristol, he’s our top scorer by a few now.

“But he’s a great lad Chey, and I’m delighted for him...I’ve been asking him for tips on finishing!”

Having made his league debut off the bench in the final away game of last term at Birmingham, Gelhardt has made four more substitute appearances this term.

And he’s revealed the process of approaching the game from the bench, as opposed to the starting XI.

“On the bench you’re sat there studying the opposition, analysing their weakness,” he added.

“So if the gaffer does call on you. you’re ready to affect the game, and what will be most effective.”