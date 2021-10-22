Wigan Athletic goalie on clean sheet 'pride' - and turning down Manchester United

Ben Amos

Latics travel to AFC Wimbledon – and a first trip to their all-new Plough Lane ground – looking for a response to the midweek setback at the hands of MK Dons.

Latics looked as exposed as they have done all season in the 2-1 defeat, although they still have the best defensive record in League One.

And Amos says the first priority in south east London will be a return to the clean sheets that have become a hallmark of Latics’ record this term – and a source of great personal pride.

“Of course, there’s loads of pride in that, this is your job at the end of the day,” he told Wigan Today.

“And I’ve been in many a team where clean sheets have been a lot harder to come by.

“Here, it’s a cliche, but it really is a team effort, and it all starts from the front. Every single player takes pride in the clean sheets, not just me and the lads at the back.

“I think it’s six in 12 league games this season, so one in two is always going to give you a big chance of being successful.

"Especially with the quality of attacking players we’ve got, so long may that continue.”

Latics’ record is even more impressive considering four of the back five only arrived in the summer, and the one player who remains from last season – skipper Tendayi Darikwa – has been playing out of position at left-back.

“It’s been fantastic, and I can only come back to the character of the lads who have taken information on so quickly,” acknowledged Amos.

“That’s not an easy thing to do, coming into new surroundings, and to do it from the outset has been a great effort. There’s been lads playing out of position, and still managing to do such a great job, when is even more impressive.”

Latics’ flying start has certainly vindicated Amos’ decision to reject a new deal at Charlton – and reported interest from Manchester United, with whom he came through the ranks – to move to the DW.

“It was spoken about, going to Manchester United,” he admitted. “But in all honesty, at the age of 31, I needed to be playing regular football.

“It was never really a serious discussion because I wanted to be playing week in, week out.

“I feel like I’m still improving all the time and, like many lads here, I believe I can reach a higher level with this club.

“There’s been countless clubs in recent years go up from League One to the Premier League.

“Look at Sheffield United, who played in the Premier League and stayed up with most of the team who had won promotion from League One.

“We’ve got so much belief and so much ambition here to push on as high as we can, and I’m certainly no different."