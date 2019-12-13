Wigan Athletic goalkeeper: 'I can only apologise'

Jamie Jones has apologised to the Wigan Athletic fans for his lapse in concentration against West Brom in midweek – and pleaded for the chance to make amends.



Latics were leading high-flying West Brom 1-0 approaching the hour mark in midweek, when they were pegged back by one of the most bizarre goals in recent years.

Jones had stepped into his goal to take a quick drink as Kal Naismith played the ball back to him, with the goalkeeper turning and picking the ball up – not realising it was a backpass.

West Brom duly equalised from the free-kick through Charlie Austin, and went home with a point they did not deserve, leaving Jones full of remorse and desperate to put things right - starting on Saturday against Huddersfield.

“It’s a difficult moment for me and for the supporters,” he acknowledged.

“For that I can only apologise to the fans, my team-mates and everyone at the club.

“The most important thing is to learn from moments like that.

“I’ve got to hold my hands up because, from the standards I demand of myself, I know I have to be better in a situation like that.

“I’m as disappointed as everyone will have been in the stadium.

“But the lads rallied round me and we pulled off a good result and an excellent performance on the night.

"With a mistake like the one on Wednesday, it’s about how I bounce back from it.

"And hopefully I’ll get the chance to do that and show what I can provide for the team.”

Jones is in line to make his third start in a row after David Marshall suffered a neck injury in training.

And the 30-year-old is aiming to make life as difficult for boss Paul Cook when the Scotland international does return to the picture.

“It’s not nice seeing your mate injure himself, but it gave me an opportunity and I just have to do my job,” Jones added.

“You take things that you see happening from the sideline into the game, whether that’s your game management or turning the negative experiences into something useful.

“I got the nod last season after a good cup game against West Brom.

“I’m always probing to prove myself to be the number one goalkeeper.

“Last year it came through performances in training and on the pitch, this season it’s come through an injury.

“You just have to be ready, it’s the same for everyone in the squad.

“If you’re not playing, you’ve just got to train hard, put the energy into sessions and show how keen you are to play.

“When the chance comes, you’ve got to take it. It’s the same right the way through the divisions.”