Wigan Athletic guest column - Gavin Massey

It’s been an amazing week or so, but it feels great to have secured our place in the Championship for next season.

I don’t think anyone gave us a chance heading into the Norwich game – but we certainly did.

Then it was about whether we could get anything at Leeds, with the awful away record.

To get the win there was heroic, and coming into Preston on Monday the gaffer challenged us for one more effort.

We knew Preston was going to be the most important one of the three, and we did finished the job in style.

We knew a lot of people had written us off - probably because the away record was so bad.

But we always knew the quality here in the squad, and that injuries had affected us throughout the season.

To get so many players back for the run-in was massive, and players hit form at the right time which helps.

You don’t want it to go down to the last game, but sometimes that’s the way it is and we got there in the end.

We’ve climbed a few places over the last few days, the league table certainly looks a lot better than it did.

I’m not too sure what’s the highest we could finish...I think someone said maybe even 15th?

If we could get ourselves up to there, it doesn’t even look like such a bad season...I don’t know what all the moaning was about!

You’ll probably see us playing with a lot more confidence over the last couple of games, without any of the pressure we’ve been under.

If we can finish with maximum points, that’s some way to close out the season.

And it’d give us so much momentum to take into next year.

On a personal level, these last two years – even though I missed a lot of the season through injury – have been the best of my life.

To do it in the Championship, playing against such big teams, with big players, big crowds...it’s been incredible.

Last year was amazing, to win the League One title.

But I think this year has eclipsed even that.

It’s great to win titles, but to prove you belong at the level above is something special.

Considering where I was two years ago – having been relegated from League Two with Leyton Orient – you can’t write this sort of thing.

Not many people probably thought I could play in the Championship, but I’d like to think I’ve proved myself.

I’ve scored a few goals, made a few goals, and I feel like I can handle myself at this level.

I’m not fearful of anything.

What a whirlwind two years...I thought last year was good, but this is even better!

