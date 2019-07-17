Wigan Athletic had to make quick keeper call, admits Paul Cook

Paul Cook admits Wigan Athletic had to move fast to land David Marshall – to prevent weeks of uncertainty over the goalkeeping position.

The Scotland stopper last week joined Latics on a free transfer, having left Hull City earlier this summer.

He replaces Christian Walton, who had spent the last two seasons on loan from Premier League Brighton.

There had been talk Walton may even stay on for a further 12 months.

But having joined Latics late in the transfer window in the last two summers, Cook was anxious to get his business done earlier this time.

“We had Christian here for two years and we wish him well for the future,” Cook told the Wigan Post.

“But we weren’t in a position where we felt it would be good to wait around for Christian again.

“David then becomes available, and I think it’s a really, really strong signing.

“Not just for the goalkeeper he is – the current Scotland No.1 - but we’ve also been led to believe he’s a fantastic lad.

“In football there’s so much money involved.

"And recruiting good lads is sometimes as important as recruiting good players.”