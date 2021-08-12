Wigan Athletic handed home Cup tie with Bolton Wanderers

Wigan Athletic will face Bolton Wanderers later this month in the next round of the Carabao Cup.

By Phil Wilkinson
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 8:31 am
Updated Thursday, 12th August 2021, 8:34 am
Wigan Athletic beat Hull City to progress in the Carabao Cup

Latics' reward for edging out Hull City 8-7 on penalties on Tuesday night - after the game had finished 1-1 - will be a home tie in the next round against their derby rivals.

The tie tie will take place in the week commencing August 23, though the specific date and ticket details have yet to be confirmed.

Wigan Warriors are scheduled to face Leeds Rhinos at the DW on Wednesday, August 25, in a Sky Sports-televised game.

