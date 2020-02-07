Wigan Athletic have finally 'turned a page', admits international ace

Kieffer Moore insists Wigan Athletic can hold on to their Championship status after managing to ‘turn a page’ in their eventful campaign.

Latics would move out of the drop zone for the first time in weeks this weekend if they beat Preston in Saturday's televised early kick-off at the DW Stadium (12.30pm kick-off).

And the Wales international striker says back-to-back victories over Sheffield Wednesday and league leaders Leeds means the squad is brimming with confidence at the moment.

When asked if he believed Latics could stay up, Moore replied: “Yes, definitely.

“I think we have turned a page now and that’s two wins on the bounce – for the first time in a long time.

“To replicate last year’s win at Leeds was very important for our season.

“It’s definitely going to help us try and achieve our goal.

“We kept a top side at bay, and we’re going to need more of that kind of spirit and desire in the coming weeks and months.”

The wins have eased some of the pressure on Paul Cook, and Moore hailed the role the manager has played in the team turning a corner.

“He’s great to play for, and is always encouraging us and spurring us on from the sidelines,” added the big striker.

“We try and replicate that desire on the pitch and give it our all.”