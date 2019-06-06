Wigan Athletic have provided a 'great learning curve', admits loan star

Christian Walton says his two-year stay with Wigan Athletic has seen him grow both on and off the field.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper has enjoyed two successful season-long loans from Premier League Brighton, helping Latics win the League One title in his first year before consolidating in the Championship in his second.

There’s even been talk of Walton possibly staying even longer, depending on how the land lies back at Brighton.

But whatever the future holds, he’ll always have a special place in his heart for Wigan.

“It’s made me grow as a goalkeeper and a person – and it’s exactly why I decided to come here,” he told the Wigan Post.

“Obviously to get a promotion on my CV so early in my career is fantastic.

“And being able to test myself in the Championship week in, week out has brought me on even more.

“It’s been a great learning curve and one that will certainly stand me in good stead.”

Meanwhile, former Latics midfielder Momo Diame looks to be on the move after seeing out his contract at Newcastle United.

The Senegal international, who spent three years with Latics between 2009-12, has been linked with a lucrative move to Qatar.

“Mo’s been a great servant here,” said Toon boss Rafa Benitez. “He has given us a lot on and off the pitch and we wish him well .”