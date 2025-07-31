Ryan Trevitt gets used to his new surroundings at Christopher Park

Ryan Lowe feels Wigan Athletic have pulled off a 'real coup' after landing Brentford midfielder Ryan Trevitt on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old has signed in time to be eligible for Saturday's season-opening League One clash against Northampton Town.

He becomes Latics sixth summer signing - after midfielders Fraser Murray and Callum Wright, and forwards Christian Saydee, Paul Mullin and Dara Costelloe - and is ready to make an immediate impression.

“We are pleased to get Ryan in the building," said head coach Lowe. "It’s a loan deal, and we are looking for players who we feel will contribute in that position.

“He’s another goal-scoring midfielder, who I think will be vital for us going forward. He comes from a good pedigree, and I am really looking forward to working with him.

“I think he’s a real coup for us - and we’re really happy to have him on board."

Trevitt arrives at Wigan on the back of two successful loans at Exeter City, under the watchful eye of former Latics manager Gary Caldwell.

He also has Premier League experience, having made his debut against Tottenham Hotspur last August, and recently travelled to Portugal with the rest of the Brentford first-team squad.

“It’s happened very quickly, and I am just delighted to join such a big football club with so much history," said Trevitt.

“I am really excited - the club has big ambitions, and I want to be part of that. I am looking forward to the season - hopefully it can be a very successful one.”

Sporting director Gregor Rioch, added: “I am really pleased we’ve been able to bring Ryan to Wigan Athletic.

"We’ve monitored Ryan over the last couple of seasons, and he’s always impressed.

“He is a very talented player, and I’m looking forward to seeing him perform at the Brick.

"We’d like to place on record our thanks to Brentford for their continued support in loaning players to Wigan Athletic.”

Speaking to the local media hours earlier, boss Lowe had spoken of his hope that he would have TWO new signings available for this weekend.

"One's already done and dusted, he trained with us today, so I'm obviously very excited about that,” said the Liverpudlian.

"Another one's just ready to put pen to paper on the deal as we speak, which will give us a really big boost for the weekend.

"We're lucky enough to already have five new players in the building.

"So to get another two in - plus the possibility of who knows in the month ahead - it's very exciting for us.

"It's a positive for the club, and also for the other players and the staff. And that's nothing against the players who are already here in the building.

"But it might make some of them think 'okay, now I might need to be more on the money than I probably was', maybe they need to work a little bit harder.

"Some other players might think 'you know what, I know I'm not going to be playing, so I need to move on and play some games.

"It's just great to get players into the building, get them settled in as quickly as possible, and hopefully they can be utilised this weekend."