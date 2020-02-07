Wigan Athletic have showed division is 'crazy', admits Preston ace

Preston North End midfielder Daniel Johnson believes Wigan Athletic's recent results have underlined how “crazy” the Championship is.

Latics may still be in the bottom three, but their form has got better of late, winning their last two games against Leeds and Sheffield Wednesday.

The 1-0 victory at Elland Road would have been regarded as a real coupon-buster by most opposition fans.

But Johnson - who played under Paul Cook at Chesterfield, and was heavily linked with Latics last summer - thinks that is simply the nature of the Championship.

“It’s a crazy league, that has been said plenty of times before," he said.

“It’s very much about on the day, not necessarily about league position or recent results.

“If you perform well on the day, get the better of your man and some of your team-mates do, you give yourself every chance.

“We go to Wigan in decent form and we’ll focus on ourselves.

"We’ll respect Wigan like we do every opponent and try to win.

“The next two games are away and our results on the road is something we have spoken about recently.

“We’ve steadily been getting better away and had some good results.

“If we could go to Wigan and win there, we can take that into the next game at Stoke on Wednesday.

“We have been playing with confidence and are looking forward to it.”