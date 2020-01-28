Wigan Athletic 'have time to put things right...but we have to get things moving'

Kal Naismith says Wigan Athletic’s 10-day break from action has been as much about preparing mentally as physically for the relegation run-in – starting tonight against Sheffield Wednesday.

Latics, currently six points adrift of safety, have 18 matches to save themselves from a third relegation to the third tier in the space of six seasons.

With tonight’s game having put back from Saturday due to the Owls’ FA Cup commitments, Naismith says that’s meant extra time to formulate a battle plan.

“We’ve had a good few days’ training, and it’s also been about trying to stay as positive as we can,” he told the Wigan Post.

“Obviously Sheffield Wednesday are a good side, but more importantly, so are we. We know there’s things we can do better, and it’s up to us to put that right.

“We were so disappointed with the performance against Swansea in the last game. I just don’t think we played as well as we have in recent weeks.

“When that happens, you put it behind you as quickly as possible, and work as hard as you can to put it right.

“And there’s definitely enough time to put it right, there’s loads of time.

“But as far as we’re concerned, we want to get things moving now, rather than rely on there being enough time down the line.

“We’re at home, we’ve been brilliant at home for most of the last two seasons.

“We know we’ve dipped a bit in recent weeks, and we need to get that back as quickly as we can.

“We know the home form was crucial in staying in the division last year, picking up as many points as we did.”