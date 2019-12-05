Wigan Athletic have to 'fight' for the right to stay up

Charlie Mulgrew has challenged wounded Wigan Athletic to show their fighting spirit when they travel to Luton on Saturday.

Third-bottom Latics are hoping to move out of the Championship relegation zone with a win over the Hatters, who lie one place and one point above them.

But they’ll have to first recover from the manner of their late heartache against Reading last weekend.

“We just have to go again, that’s all you can do,” Mulgrew told the Wigan Post. “It’s hard to get rid of the disappointment, but we have to be ready for Luton on Saturday.

“We’ve got to be up for the fight and ready to show a reaction. That’s easier said than done, because you can’t just make the feelings of disappointment disappear.”

Latics were leading 1-0 against the Royals heading into the last 12 minutes thanks to Joe Garner’s first goal of the season.

But a hat-trick from George Puscas – the first, a hotly-disputed penalty – inflicted a third home defeat in a row on Mulgrew’s men.

“The game’s changed on one decision,” the Scotland international added.

“It’s so harsh, but these decisions go against you when you’re down there.

“From looking at three points, you’re suddenly looking at one point, then they get a huge lift and we’re on a downer.

“It’s a sore one, that’s for sure. But what can you do apart from go again?”