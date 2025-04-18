Callum McManaman knows how big a win it was for Latics at Shrewsbury

Ryan Lowe hailed a 'massive three points' at Shrewsbury after his first victory as Wigan Athletic head coach saw them hit the magical 50-point mark.

Dale Taylor scored the decisive goal 19 minutes from time, turning in Maleace Asamoah Jnr's inviting delivery from the right.

And it was no more than Latics deserved, having seen a first-0half goal for Taylor chalked off for offside, and Jon Mellish also hit the outside of the woodwork.

The result leaves Latics seven points clear of the drop zone with four matches to go - with all of the sides at the bottom only having three games to play, apart from Burton Albion who have one more.

"It's always tough at this time of year, when things are getting decided...and Shrewsbury got relegated before the game with results elsewhere," acknowledged Lowe.

"Teams with nothing to play for can still hurt you, and we had to be very mindful of that. Our mentality had to be right, and it certainly was.

"I thought we were excellent in the first half without getting the goal, and in the second half we asked the strikers to play a little bit closer together.

"I told them at half-time that if they could do that, one of them would set up the other for a goal, and that proved to be the case.

"Was it a shot or a cross from Maleace? That doesn't really matter. I'm just really pleased with the outcome, and it's a massive three points.

"The pleasing thing was we created other chances as well, because all week in training that had been the theme...chance after chance after chance.

"To be fair, the lads took that on board and I can't ask any more than that.

"There's been a lack of quality in terms of decision making and quality, we know...that's why we are where we are in the table.

"But when you start making the right decisions, and you get the quality right, you find yourself scoring more goals and getting more points on the board.

"As I've said all along, it's never been for a lack of trying, the lads were fantastic and they've been fantastic since I've come through the door."