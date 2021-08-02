Wigan Athletic hero back in blue and white for Joseph's Goal

Sam Morsy in action for the Latics Legends during the annual Joseph's Goal fundraiser at Ashton Town

The Egypt international was given special permission by his club, Middlesbrough, to take part in the game, despite their Championship programme kicking-off on Saturday.

And he took his place in a legends side featuring Emmerson Boyce, Gary Caldwell, Leam Richardson, Gregor Rioch and former CEO Jonathan Jackson.

It looked like it would be a long afternoon for the legends - managed from the technical area by England No.2 Graeme Jones - when the youngsters flew out of the blocks and established a 2-0 lead.

But boosted by the appearance off the bench of a few fringe first-teamers, the legends took control and opened up a 4-2 lead.

A magnificent goal from first-year scholar Ruben Grewel - a 30-yard strike that flew in off the underside of the bar - ensured a thrilling finish.

And the Academy select levelled with the last kick from the penalty spot, after Jackson - surely a candidate for man of the match - was penalised for a foul in the box.

The game was settled by a penalty shoot-out, with the legends edging home 6-5 to the delight of a bumper crowd at Ashton Town FC.

All proceeds from the event will go towards funding research into the rare genetic disorder, NKH, from which Joseph Kendrick - Latics' lucky mascot at the FA Cup final - suffers.

Latics Legends: Emmerson Boyce, Frankie Bunn, Gary Caldwell, Nick Chadwick, Tom Costello, Matty Daniels, Jonathan Jackson, Kieran Lloyd, Harry McGee, Harry McHugh, Sam Morsy, Peter Murphy, Matt Potts, Leam Richardson, Gregor Rioch, Scott Smith, Matt Williams. Managers: Graeme Jones, Graham Barrow, Tommy Gore.

Latics Academy: Tom Watson, Owen Mooney, Sam Campbell, Matty Corran, Steve Sumner, Jack Reilly, Dan Smith, Luca Latona, Kai Payne, Sam Gill, Chris Sze, Ruben Grewal, Arthur Lomax, Adam Brooks, Kristian Knowles, Levi Welsh, Kyle Worsley, Nathan Sandison.