Wigan Athletic hero involved in star-studded testimonial

Thierry Henry will lead the attack for Roberto Martinez's Premier League All-Stars XI in Vincent Kompany’s testimonial next week.

The French striker has become the final member of the All-Stars XI to take on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City Legends at the Etihad Stadium.

He'll reform his partnership up front with former Arsenal colleague Robin van Persie.

Kompany will grace the Etihad pitch for one final time in the sky-blue jersey next Wednesday, September 11 (7.45pm.

And Belgium manager Martinez - Kompany's gaffer at international level - can't wait for the big night.

“I am honoured to be involved in this special milestone in Vincent's career," said the Spaniard.

“He is a role model in Belgian football as a whole and his leadership, commitment and excellence in his work makes him a very unique footballer, who has inspired and will continue to inspire many a dressing room.

“He truly deserves this celebration on the occasion of his testimonial and I am very much looking forward to being part of it.”

Guardiola, too, is honoured to be part of the occasion.

“To have the opportunity to manage the Manchester City Legends for this game is an honour and a privilege for me,” he said.

“Vincent’s place in the pantheon of City greats is secure and for me to have the chance to be so involved in his testimonial really means a lot.

“It was immediately clear to me when taking over at City just how important Vincent was to this football club.

“Everyone had already told me about his impact, but when I began working with him, I quickly realised the magnitude of his contribution.

"He was the leader in the dressing room and an inspiration on the field.

“For a decade, he was the soul of the football club.

"The City fans know better than me how much he means, but from my perspective he could not have done more to help us achieve success in my time here.

“He deserves all the respect and admiration we can give him, and I hope this testimonial goes some way to helping him realise how much we all admire and appreciate his contribution to Manchester City.”

Confirmed squads:

Manchester City Legends: Joe Hart, Costel Pantilimon, Vincent Kompany, Joleon Lescott, Micah Richards, Kolo Toure, Pablo Zabaleta, Richard Dunne, Gael Clichy, Nigel De Jong, Samir Nasri, Shaun Wright-Phillips, Stephen Ireland, David Silva, Dietmar Hamann, James Milner, Craig Bellamy, Sergio Aguero, Mario Balotelli, Benjani. Manager: Pep Guardiola.

Premier League All-Stars XI: Edwin van der Sar, Shay Given, Phil Neville, Gary Neville, John O’Shea, Wes Brown, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt, Michael Carrick, Ryan Giggs, Rafael van der Vaart, Cesc Fabregas, Thierry Henry, Robin van Persie. Manager: Roberto Martinez,