Wigan Athletic hero takes up national post
Former Wigan Athletic No.1 Roy Carroll can't wait to get cracking after becoming Northern Ireland's new goalkeeping coach.
The 43-year-old - who spent four years with Latics before joining Manchester United in 2001 for £2.5million - won 45 caps for Northern Ireland as a player.
He joined the Under-19 and Under-17 coaching set-up earlier this year, before linking up with the senior side for their opening 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Italy and Bulgaria.
Carroll replaces Steve Harper in the post.
"It was always my ambition to forge a career in coaching once I had hung up my goalkeeping gloves so this is a real privilege," he said.
"I am looking forward to mentoring and developing our keepers of the future and I can't wait to get started."
