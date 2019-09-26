Wigan Athletic hero to stay focused on 'primary job'

Wigan Athletic goal machine Chey Dunkley is determined to fully enjoy his 15 minutes of fame.

With his brace against Charlton on Saturday taking him to three for the season – and two clear at the top of the Latics scoring chart – he’s the man of the moment!

But the modest, softly-spoken centre-back insists his ‘primary job’ is making sure Latics keep things tight at the other end of the field.

And ahead of Friday night's tough trip to free-scoring Fulham, Dunkley says that’s where most of his focus will remain.

“First and foremost, my job on the field is to keep clean sheets – which we managed to get on Saturday,” Dunkley told the Wigan Observer.

“It’s only the second clean sheet of the season, and it’s something we’re trying to work towards.

“But if I can chip in with goals at the other end, that’s always going to help the team.

“I’m delighted to get on the scoresheet – not only once but twice.

"But I know my role in the team is at the other end, and I’ll keep my feet on the ground.

“My primary job is to keep their strikers quiet and the other stuff’s a bonus.

“Clean sheets are what I’ll be judged on, making sure their strikers are being kept quiet.”

In addition to his match-winning goals against the Addicks, Dunkley also produced a superb goalline clearance to help preserve the clean sheet.

“You don’t really get the plaudits for the blocks and the interceptions,” he acknowledged.

“But I do definitely take a lot of pleasure from the clean sheets.

“And fair play to Marshy (David Marshall) for the saves he made at the end.

“But as we said as a group after the game, we shouldn’t be sloppy, allowing them free shots at our goalkeeper.

“All it takes is for one of those to go in, and then you’re in danger of losing what you’ve worked so hard to gain.

“As a defender I pride myself on clean sheets, I’m happy we did that, and it’s something to build on.”

The win over Charlton made it three games unbeaten now for Latics, and moved up them up to the lofty heights of 19th place in the table.

“I’d like to think we’ve turned a corner, but they’re still only baby steps,” assessed Dunkley.

“It’s progression on the point we picked up at Hull, but every point we pick up in this league is important.

“We were desperate to back that up this week with three points, which we did.

“And we’ll look forward now to a massive game at Fulham.

“We’ve got a full week to prepare for that, and I’ll leave that to the staff to get us ready like I know they will.”

Dunkley has resisted the temptation to deliver a masterclass on goalscoring to the club’s strikers at Euxton this week.

“No, no, no,” he laughed. “It’s still early on in the season, and I know how it works with the forwards.

“It’s all about confidence, and when they do get their first goals, I’m sure the second and the third and the fourth will follow.

“I’ve got all the faith in the world in those lads, they’re all good players who work hard for the team.”