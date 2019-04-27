Wigan Athletic: How they rated v Birmingham City

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that drew 1-1 with Birmingham City and delivers his report card...

Wigan Athletic (5-2-2-1):

Jamie Jones: 6 - Caught cold by the early goal but safe for the other 88 minutes, without having too much to do thanks to those in front of him.

Nathan Byrne: 7 - Another decent display down the right-hand flank, has more than proved his worth at this level and will be looking forward to next term with relish.

Chey Dunkley: 7 - Solid again from the big man, a constant presence in the backline while others slot in and out accordingly.

Jonas Olsson: 7 - Surprisingly handed the captain's armband on only his third start and, Blues goal apart, produced a good display.

Cedric Kipre: 6 - Back in the fold after his harsh ban following his harsh red at Leeds, and didn't do much wrong before being hooked at the break.

* Antonee Robinson: 8 - Continued his excellent run of form down the left, spent as much time in the attacking third as the defensive, looking more and more a class act. *

Darron Gibson: 7 - Kept things simple and will get one more chance next week to push his case for an extension to his contract.

Lee Evans: 7 - Dropped back into his customary central midfield berth after three fine displays in a more advanced role, and maintained his performance levels.

Josh Windass: 6 - Looked sharp in patches but failed to reappear for the second period after picking up a knock.

Nick Powell: 7 - Latics fans will hope this wasn't the last goal he'll score for the club, but ran his blood to water and looked genuinely annoyed at being subbed.

Joe Garner: 8 - Could have had a hat-trick on another day, couple of chances missed by inches and looked to be hacked down for a stonewall penalty which wasn't given.

Subs:

Joe Gelhardt (for Windass, 46): 8 - The most exciting Academy product since Callum McManaman, and looked electric every time he got the ball. Only 16, tantalising debut.

Kal Naismith (for Kipre, 46): 7 - Continues to go about his impressive season with the minimum of fuss, proving one of the manager's shrewdest signings.

Jensen Weir (for Powell, 82): Wigan's youngest ever first-teamer when he played in the Checkatrade at 15, this was his league debut at 17, hopefully another with a big future.

Subs not used: Christian Walton, Adam Long, Gary Roberts, Anthony Pilkington.

Star Man: Antonee Robinson

Birmingham (4-4-2): Camp; Colin, Roberts, Harding, Pedersen; Jota, G Gardner, Davis, Mrabti; Adams, Jutkiewicz.

Subs: Mahoney, C Gardner (for Davis, 51), Vassell (for Adams, 64), Maghoma, Dacres-Cogley, Trueman, Lakin (for G Gardner, 75).

Shots on target: 3-5

Shots off target: 5-5

Corners: 1-3

Possession (%): 51-49

Fouls conceded: 14-8

Yellow cards: 1-1

Red cards: 0-0

Attendance: 23,645

Referee: Steve Martin