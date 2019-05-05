Wigan Athletic: How they rated v Millwall

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that beat Millwall 1-0 and delivers his report card...

Wigan Athletic (4-2-3-1):

Christian Walton: 7 - Produced one outstanding save at the beginning of the second half, and fitting to end his second season-long loan with another clean sheet.

Cedric Kipre: 7 - Thrust into duty in the unfamiliar position of right-back but did well, and even found time to showcase a step-over which delighted the home fans.

Jonas Olsson: 7 - Very assured display at the back from the big man who has brought experience and know-how to a young backline.

Chey Dunkley: 7 - Finished the campaign in top form and will be stronger next season after his debut year at this level.

Antonee Robinson: 8 - Another fine performance from the in-form youngster who, after overcoming injuries, must wish the season had another couple of months to run.

Lee Evans: 8 - Dropped back into the engine room after several impressive displays in a more advanced role and another who has finished with a flourish which augers well.

Reece James: 9 - The standing ovation he received during his last-minute substitution will go down in Latics folklore, as will his year here. Goes without saying, brilliant again.

Anthony Pilkington: 7 - Added quality and depth to the squad since his January arrival and may have a bigger part to play next term and beyond.

* Nick Powell: 9 - Time will tell if this was his last game for Latics but, if it was, he would leave with a hugely positive impression. Work-rate phenomenal and created the goal. *

Kal Naismith: 7 - The unsung hero of the side after taking time to win over some supporters, the most versatile man at the club.

Joe Garner: 9 - Eighth goal of the season elevated him alongside Powell as top scorer, and never let the visiting defence rest. Must be a nightmare to play against.

Subs:

Charlie Jolley (for Pilkington, 64): 7 - Lifted the crowd off their seats on debut and hugely promising signs for the future.

Callum McManaman (for Garner, 75): Raucous reception summed up how highly thought-of he is, and hopefully won't be his last game for the club.

Gary Roberts (for James, 90): Allowed Reece James to receive his rightful ovation, but been a big player this term and fully deserves his 12-month extension.

Subs not used: Jamie Jones, Darron Gibson, Chris Merrie, Alex Perry.



Star Man: Nick Powell





Millwall (4-4-2): Martin; Romeo, Pearce, Cooper, Meredith; Tunnicliffe, Williams, Leonard, Ferguson; Gregory, Morison.

Subs: Amos, McLaughlin, Elliott, Skalak (for Tunnicliffe, 62), McNamara, Mitchell (for Williams, 78), Alexander (for Gregory, 67).



Shots on target: 4-3

Shots off target: 8-4

Corners: 5-8

Possession (%): 52-48

Fouls conceded: 17-11

Yellow cards: 0-0

Red cards: 0-0

Attendance: 10,859

Referee: Andy Woolmer