Wigan Athletic is 'happiest home' of Nathan Byrne's career

Nathan Byrne admits finding a happy home at Wigan Athletic is the key to playing the best football of his career.

The 26-year-old has just completed his third year with Latics - his longest stay at one club after previous spells at Tottenham, Brentford, Bournemouth, Crawley, Swindon, Wolves and Charlton.

And having regained his right-back berth in the final few months, he’s looking forward to picking up where he left off next term.

“I’m happy here, I’m settled here, my family’s settled here...this is the happiest I’ve been in my career,” he told the Wigan Post.

“I’m really enjoying my football and I think you can see that out there on the field.”

Byrne’s first two seasons at Latics saw him experience relegation from the Championship followed by promotion from League One.

And he says holding on to their Championship this term was a huge achievement.

“Regardless of what people might say, the main goal when you move up into a division is to stay there,” he added.

“You see so many times - we’ve even done it here - where you go straight back down and you’re back to square one.

“This is a crucial building block for the club, and we just want to push on now.”