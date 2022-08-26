Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leam Richardson’s side face Vincent Kompany’s Burnley at the DW Stadium on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 3pm).

Beattie states Wigan are expecting a tough game, but are preparing for it no differently to any other fixture.

He said: “Burnley are a quality side with huge experience all the way through the team.

Wigan face Burnley on Saturday afternoon (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

“They’ve got a new manager who wants to play a certain way, and they’ve had a decent start.

“They’ll pose a big challenge on Saturday, which is basically no different to any other team.

“We don’t see one side as a bigger threat than any other, we work towards the next one put in front of us.

“There won’t be any easy games this year. You can’t take anyone lightly, so we will just concentrate on ourselves. Making sure we are prepared and recovered.

“We prepare in the manner which we normally do, and hopefully we will be in a position to put in a good performance.

“For our game plan, all of our strengths will be taken into account. Obviously we have to respect Burnley as an outfit, like we do with every team.

“It’ll be a challenging game, but the way the lads work and the information they get should stand us in good stead to go out onto the pitch to get some sort of result.

“The league is very challenging, but it’s also enjoyable. I’ve played in it and coached in it.

“The schedule is very gruelling but we got a good taste of that last year in League One.

“It was similar to what we will face this year with Saturdays and Tuesdays.

“Recovery and regeneration is just as important as the information or physical work that the players do, so we will try to strike the balance right.”

Beattie says he doesn’t foresee there being any additional options in the squad for Leam Richardson to choose from this weekend.

“I think it’s the same rota as it was for the Birmingham game,” he added.