Wigan Athletic 'keeper wary of rival threat

David Marshall says Wigan Athletic need to arrest their slump – because their relegation rivals are already showing signs of getting their act together.

Latics are at Swansea City this weekend, having won only one of their last 16 matches.

Although they remain only two points adrift of safety, Marshall says second-bottom Latics have to take the bull by the horns and keep their fate in their own hands.

“For the last couple of months, we’ve probably played well for the majority of the matches, and not got the rewards and goals and points we’ve deserved,” he told the Wigan Post.

“But at the same time we all know it’s a very disappointing run we’re on.

“I think we all thought the Birmingham game (on New Year’s Day) would act as a springboard for us, to give us a chance of getting back-to-back wins.

“Unfortunately it wasn’t, maybe the FA Cup game straight after killed a little bit of the momentum we had.

“We know we’re in a difficult position in terms of the league.

“We just have to keep calm, and keep working as hard as we can.

“We’ve got 19 games left, and there’s a lot of points to be won.

“But we know we need to start doing so as quickly as possible, because there’s a few teams at the bottom have already started to pick up.”

Now 34, Marshall is hoping his experience in the game will rub off on others.

“You do what you can, to try and help where you can,” he acknowledged.

“But quite a few of the lads were here last season so they will have experience of being in this position, and hopefully that will help us.

“They managed to get out of a worse situation last year, so no-one will be getting carried away or panicking just yet.”

The fixture at the Liberty Stadium will have added significance for Marshall, who spent seven years with Cardiff City between 2009-16, playing in the Premier League for the Bluebirds.

“I watched the South Wales derby last weekend, Swansea-Cardiff, and it brought back some great memories I have of my time there,” he reminisced.

“I’m sure there’ll be a warm welcome for me, being a former Cardiff player, but you get used to stuff like that over the years.”