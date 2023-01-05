The former Manchester City and Arsenal defender took over the top job at the DW Stadium in November, but has lost four of his five games in charge, conceding 15 goals.

Toure says the club will utilise the January transfer window in the best way possible.

He said: “At the moment we are assessing everything.

Kolo Touré (Credit: Bernard Platt)

“As you know everything is up and down, but people are working behind the scenes.

“We are working as a team all of the time, we have a good group who are doing a great job.

“We all try to communicate with each other to get the best solution possible to improve the squad and make the team better.

“It’s not about the money you get, because you need to sign the right players.

“I have a good group of players here and honest guys, who want to work hard for the team.

“They are doing their best, but when the market is open there are people who want to stay and people who want to go.

“If we want to sign players, then they need to improve us and make us much better than we are at the minute.

“The market is very competitive and there are a lot of clubs fighting for relegation, so people are moving.

“The most important thing is to get players who can fit the style of play.

“Sometimes it’s not easy to find players with the quality required to make your team better, that’s why you need to be careful and do your homework.”

Free agent Connor Wickham is among the players who have been linked with Wigan.

“As you know there are a lot of rumours with signings,” Toure added.

“I can’t get involved with that really.

“Until a player is signed with us it’s difficult to see that he’s here.

“There’s a lot of speculation in the transfer market.

“There are players who tell you they want to come, then the next minute they get signed by somebody, so you can never be sure.