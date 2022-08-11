Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The forward has joined the club for the current Championship campaign on a season-long loan from Everton.

Richardson believes he can help to develop him as a footballer during his time with Wigan.

He said: “He brings a quality of player.

Wigan Athletic have signed Nathan Broadhead on a season-long loan (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

“One of the big things we look for is character, he’s a fantastic person and individual.

“His attributes speak for themself, for the goals that he will bring, the energy levels and the pace.

“He will walk into that dressing room and be part of it from day one because of the person he is.

“He’s exactly what we want at the football club. The reason I’ve gone after him and Ryan Nyambe is because of who they are.

“I think I can help them and give them the tools to progress in their career.

“There’s no more pleasing than leaving a person and a footballer better than what you found them.”

Broadhead joins the club on the back of a successful spell with Sunderland in League One last year, where he scored 12 times to help the Black Cats to promotion via the play-offs.

The 24-year-old, who hails from Bangor, has been with Everton since the age of 10.

He made his first team debut for the Toffees back in 2017, featuring in a Europa League game against Apollon Limassol.

Last year, he also made his first Premier League appearance in a goalless draw with Brighton.

As well as his stint with Sunderland, he has also spent time on loan with Burton Albion, where he scored three goals in 22 appearances.