The club have only managed to bring in three players so far for the Championship campaign, with Ryan Nyambe joining on a free transfer, while Nathan Broadhead and Ashley Fletcher have been added to the squad on season-long loans.

Sheffield Wednesday are on the verge of signing Mark McGuinness from Cardiff on a temporary deal, with the centre back reportedly being a target for Wigan as well.

Richardson said: “We know that our squad depth needs improving, we need good players in the building for the challenges that are coming, but it is still a working progress, but hopefully we will come out of this window a lot healthier than when we entered it.

Leam Richardson says Wigan are still looking to bring more players in (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

“We are looking at all positions, we are looking at all good players. The work is still going on to be as productive as we can.

“Fingers crossed we can add to the squad and bring a real calibre of person and a real good footballer.

“We want to add to the depth because that will be important for us. You are always looking for more because you want to improve.

“Outgoings depend on many moving parts. There’s a few young lads who are starting their career and need to tick 35/45 games off as part of their pathway. It’s important we don’t stifle that.

In his press conference, Richardson played down recent reports linking Wigan with a move for Preston North End striker Ched Evans, who has less than 12 months remaining on his current deal at Deepdale.

The 33-year-old has also denied the news, stating that a transfer to the DW Stadium is nothing more than a “rumour.”

“You’d have to ask the people who commented on that,” Richardson added.

“I’ve seen a few myself. I think the right thing to do, if you’re interested in a player, is to contact the club, but there’s been no contact from the club or myself.