Wigan Athletic legend accepts League One challenge

Latics legend Graham Barrow is back in the game after being named assistant manager of League One outfit Shrewsbury Town.

The 64-year-old resigned as manager of National League outfit Wrexham in February, having taken over two months earlier when Sam Ricketts left for Shrewsbury.

And Barrow - who served Latics over a three-decade period as player, captain, manager, assistant manager, caretaker manager and Academy boss - will now assist Ricketts as the Shrews look to mount a promotion push.

“I thought it was really important for myself and for the club, with what we are trying to achieve here, to have someone who has managed and coached at all levels,” said Ricketts.

“Graham has experience to lean on when required as he’s been there and done it, but he is very good and very driven at being successful.

“He wants to be successful, as do I and the club and I think it will be a perfect fit with his experience and drive.

“Graham has coached and managed from non-league through to the Premier League and he knows the game inside and out.

“I believe he will be a valuable asset to the team and will help to improve standards and push us on.

“He will bring that experience to the group which will help the rest of the team to improve.

“Graham is also young and hungry in his heart and isn’t someone who is just coming in to go through the motions.

"He wants to be successful and will bring a lot to the club.”