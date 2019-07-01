Wigan Athletic legend returns to his homeland

Former Wigan Athletic star Antonio Valencia has agreed a move back to his homeland with Ecuadorian side LDU Quito after parting company with Manchester United this summer.

Valencia spent a decade at Old Trafford having joined from Latics in 2009 for £16million - which remains the club's biggest transfer fee received - and was named club captain by Jose Mourinho at the start of last season.

United opted against extending the 33-year-old’s contract at the end of the season and he has now joined LDU Quito on a two-year deal.

A statement from LDU Quito read: “One of the most outstanding players in the history of Ecuadorian football, Antonio Valencia, has joined the Whites.”

Valencia won two Premier League titles during his time at Old Trafford, as well as the FA Cup, two League Cups and the Europa League.

He was even named Player of the Year in 2012 for his impressive consistency of performance.

Valencia was given his chance in English football when he joined Latics, initially on loan, from Spanish outfit Villarreal in 2006.

That move was quickly made permanent, and he made 89 appearances for Latics in total, scoring seven goals, before being headhunted by Sir Alex Ferguson to replace Cristiano Ronaldo.

LDU Quito won the Ecuadorian top flight last season and currently sit seventh in the table, with the season set to resume in early July at the conclusion of the Copa America.