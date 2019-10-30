Wigan Athletic legends sign up for Everton showpiece!

Next summer, Roberto Martinez and Shaun Maloney will be hoping to steer Belgium to glory in the European Championships.



But less than a month before the tournament kicks-off, the duo will be donning their boots and gracing the annual Joseph’s Goal Latics Legends fixture at Ashton Town FC!

Everton will be the opposition this time, with the game confirmed for Saturday, May 16 (3pm kick-off).

It’s the day before the final round of Premier League fixtures, and a fortnight after the conclusion of the Championship campaign.

Martinez – an ambassador of the Wigan-based charity, which is raising funds to find a cure for the rare genetic disorder, NKH – has appeared several times in the annual showpiece.

Maloney, however, will be making his debut in the fixture, having only hung up his boots in the summer of 2017.

More star names – on both sides – will be announced over the coming weeks and months, with tickets for the big game going on sale in early 2020.

But in the meantime...SAVE. THE. DATE!