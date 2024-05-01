Wigan Athletic legends to roll back the years this weekend for Joseph's Goal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It's the annual 'Latics Legends' fixture, with this time a 'World XI' providing the opposition on Saturday (2pm kick-off).

And the list of attendees once again reads like a 'Who's Who' of Latics royalty.

The Joseph's Goal Latics Legends game has become one of the highlights of the local calendar

Just days before jetting off for the Euros - and managing a Portugal national side containing the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruce Fernandez - Roberto Martinez will be on the bench to manage the star-studded side.

Among the confirmed players are Latics manager Shaun Maloney, along with a number of heroes from the Premier League days including Antonio Valencia, Maynor Figueroa and Pascal Chimonda.

Also involved are some of the stars who helped Latics on their way up through the Football League, such as Roy Carroll, Pat McGibbon, Simon Haworth, Stuart Barlow, Nathan Ellington and Jason Jarrett.

Going back even further, those fans of a certain vintage will relish the sight of Neill Rimmer, Mike Newell and Gareth Griffiths donning their boots one more time, alongside club icon Graham Barrow and former CEO Jonathan Jackson.

As if that's not enough, current Latics No.1 Sam Tickle - who made his debut for England Under-21s earlier this year - will be the last line of defence, and he will also keep goal at half-time in a penalty shoot-out for raffle winners on the day. an

Under-18s skipper Callum Jones will also be playing, after recently getting the all-clear following a cancer scare, underlining exactly what the Joseph's Goal event is all about.

Skippering that lot will be no mean feat, but Arjan de Zeeuw - who was once voted Latics' greatest ever player, not to mention a personal favourite of former Prime Minister Tony Blair - will be wearing the armband.

The big game will be the main event of a day of fun planned at the DW, with the club's award-winning Community Trust putting on a number of activities for younger fans, and local band the Facades providing live entertainment.

It's the eighth such Joseph's Goal fixture and, this time with corporate hospitality available - and sponsorship packages already sold out - it promises to be the biggest and best one yet.

"From where we've managed to bring this event over the last 10 years or so, it's incredible to think where we are now," said legends game organiser Mark Hayes.

"It started off at Ashton Town, which was a brilliant home for a number of years, but with the incredible support of everyone connected with the club, its home is now the DW, which is absolutely fitting.

"I never cease to be amazed how many legends of the football club give up their time every year to fly in from all corners of the world to show their support for Joseph's Goal and the Wigan Athletic family.

"It's always an incredible event and, with one or two more surprises under our belts, I can promise everyone who attends an experience they will never forget!"

Tickets - which must be purchased in advance - are available from the ticket office at the DW, online at wiganathletic.com or by calling 01942 774000.

Hospitality tickets and corporate boxes are also available by emailing [email protected]