Wigan Athletic line up second summer swoop

Wigan Athletic are understood to be closing in on the signature of Scottish midfielder Lewis Macleod.

The 25-year-old is a free agent after leaving Brentford this summer, and Latics are believed to have fought off competition from several other clubs.

Macleod scored three times in 18 appearances last term, with his last appearance for the Bees coming in the 0-0 draw at the DW in March.

He joined Brentford in the summer of 2015 from Rangers for a seven-figure amount.

Macleod also represented Scotland at every level up to Under-21s, and received his first senior call-up for the Euro 2016 qualifier against Ireland and friendly against England.

He would become Wigan's second signing of the summer - and first outfield arrival - following the capture of Scotland international goalkeeper David Marshall earlier this month.