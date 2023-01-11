The centre-back was a deadline day arrival at the DW last summer, but has spent most of his time on the bench with Jack Whatmough, Curtis Tilt and Jason Kerr ahead of him.

Ironically, he started Saturday's FA Cup third-round draw at Luton - which means he is now cup-tied on his return to West Yorkshire.

Rarmani Edmonds-Green during his last appearance for Latics at Luton on Saturday

Huddersfield team-mates Scott High (Rotherham) and Josh Koroma (Portsmouth) have also returned to the club after their own loans were cut short.

Head of Football Operations Leigh Bromby said: “When the decision was made to allow Scott, Rarmani and Josh out on loan in the summer it was in the best interests of their individual development and a reflection of our squad and coaching dynamics at that stage, as it was envisioned that they would get more from their loan club than with us at that moment in time.

“As we’re only too aware, things evolve at a rapid pace in football and, much like ourselves, all three of those sides have experienced a significant amount of change since those deals were first agreed.

"As a result, we have made the decision for Scott to rejoin us from Rotherham, exercising our right to recall him, with Wigan and Portsmouth respectively exercising theirs to send Rarmani and Josh back to us in this window.

“All three players will remain with us for the remainder of the season, giving our squad real depth and Mark Fotheringham the opportunity to assess and work with them for the first time.

"Having them back at the Millers Oils High Performance Complex allows us to have them within our training programme, and we hope that each player will be able to contribute toward our goals between now and the end of the current campaign.”

Edmonds-Green actually made four Town appearances at the start of the season before joining Latics, meaning he can not play for a third club this term.