Wigan Athletic make a THIRD new signing of the day

Wigan Athletic's frenzied day in the transfer market continued with the addition of former Stoke City goalkeeper Daniel Gyollai.

On a day when Latics brought in Jamal Lowe and Dujon Sterling - and handed young forward Callum Lang new deal - they bolstered their keeper ranks with the addition of the 22-year-old Hungarian youth international.

He has signed a one-year deal and will add depth and competition to David Marshall and Jamie Jones.

Gyollai, 22, had spent seven years with Stoke City before leaving the Potteries this summer

He played in a number of Checkatrade Trophy matches for the Potters’ U23 side.