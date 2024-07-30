Wigan Athletic make assistant manager appointment following departure of Graham Barrow

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shaun Maloney says Max Rogers 'fully deserves the opportunity' of becoming Wigan Athletic's new assistant manager.

Rogers has stepped up from first-team coach to fill the role vacated by Graham Barrow last week.

And having brought him to the club following his own appointment in January last year, Maloney says it's a great move for all parties.

Max Rogers and Shaun Maloney have formed a successful partnership on the training ground

"I am really pleased for Max Rogers," said Maloney. "He has shown an incredible work ethic over the last 18 months and fully deserves the opportunity.

"He's an outstanding coach with an excellent knowledge of the game. The combination of Max, working alongside Tom Huddlestone (first-team coach), Shadab Iftikhar (first-team coach) and Andy Lonergan (goalkeeping coach), gives us a really positive balance in our coaching staff.

"We've got a coaching team with different skills that complement each other and share the same philosophies and vision for the football club."

A graduate of Edinburgh Napier University – he graduated with a BSc (Hons) in Sports Science (Sports Coaching) – Rogers took his first steps into coaching in the Academy at Scottish Premiership outfit St Mirren, before moving to America to work in the United Soccer League with St Louis.

After an interim spell as Shrewsbury Town Academy manager, he returned to the States to hold positions at Indy Eleven and Miami FC.

“I’m delighted to take the step up," said Rogers. "It’s been a great experience here so far, and to have that trust from the manager is massive for me.

“It’s really important for both the staff and players to have good people in the building.

"The manager has done that, and he’s great to work with. He’s very open to ideas and opinions, and from my perceptive, you want your voice heard and the Manager certainly does that.

“Last season was incredible. The players were magnificent, and there were some really good moments with the group.

"They were tremendous in dealing with the points deduction. Although we finished the season really well, there was a little disappointment for how we close got to the top six positions.