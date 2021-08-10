Latics have bolstered their ranks with the loan signing of Newcastle United defender Kell Watts.
The 21-year-old will be available for today’s fixture against Hull City.
Watts said: “I’ve met the lads and the gaffer and I’m really happy to be here.
Charlton have reportedly matched Crewe Alexandra’s £500k fee for Charlie Kirk, however still face competition from Sheffield United for the winger. (Alan Nixon - reluctantnicko)
“They’ve welcomed me in well which has been brilliant. I think what excited me when I knew Wigan were interested was the players that have come through the door and the management team as well. I thought it was a special group here and something I want to be a part of – winning games and keeping clean sheets.”
Sheffield Wednesday have expressed interest in Dutchman Sylla Sow, who is a free agent after leaving RKC Waalwijk. The 24-year-old played 65 times for the club – picking up 22 goals. (The Star)
Ipswich Town are set to sign Derby County’s Graeme Shinnie after failing to hijack Portsmouth’s deal for Joe Morrell. The 30-year-old made 41 league starts last season. (East Anglian Daily Times)
Swansea are reportedly said to pay over £1 million to secure the signing of Ipswich Town’s Flynn Downes. The midfielder is set to undergo a medical today. (TWTD)
Daniel Powell has signed for Barnet after he was released from Crewe Alexandra at the end of the season. Barnet have handed a two-year-deal to the experienced winger. (The 72)
Hayden Coulson has completed his move to Ipswich Town. Neil Warnock gave the switch the green light after originally wanting Coulson to stay due to injury worries. (Club website)
Wycombe Wanderers are expected to win the race for Morecambe’s Sam Lavelle. The 24-year-old played an important part in the Shrimps’ promotion to League One. (Alan Nixon - reluctantnicko)
Wycombe Wanderers are reportedly favourites to secure a loan move for Birmingham’s Sam Cosgrove. Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United have also expressed interest (Football League World).
Wigan Athletic have enquired about Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland. The forward has been attracting interest from various clubs including Ipswich Town, Rotherham United and Blackburn Rovers. (The 72)
Richie Wellens has admitted it is unlikely there will be any new arrivals this week “unless clubs lower their asking prices of the contributions to the wages”. Wellens has been on the hunt for loan deals. (Doncaster Free Press)