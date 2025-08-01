Isaac Mabaya gets the guided tour of Christopher Park

Liverpool defender Isaac Mabaya says Wigan Athletic will be 'a great place to develop my career' after putting pen to paper on a season-long loan from Liverpool.

The 20-year-old former England youth international becomes Ryan Lowe's seventh summer signing, and is in contention to make his debut against Northampton Town in the League One season opener this weekend.

“I am delighted to be here, and can’t wait to get started," he said. "Speaking to the head coach about what he expects from me, I believe I can bring value to the team.

"I’ve had a few conversations with the gaffer, and I really like his philosophies and way of playing. I think it will be a great place to develop my career.

“I know how big the club is, and can’t wait to play in front of the fans. I’ve heard about how important the supporters are to the team and how good the fanbase is, and I can’t wait to play in front of them."

The Preston-born player has been with Liverpool since the age of six, and has been involved in the first-team set-up at Anfield for the last couple of years.

“Isaac is a really exciting player, who we have been very aware of over a long period of time," said Latics sporting director Gregor Rioch.

“We felt it important to add to our options at wing back, and Isaac fits the profile of what we want perfectly

“We are excited to have him during his first professional loan - and I’m sure he’s going to be a success.

"I’d once again like to thank Liverpool, with whom we have a long-standing relationship.”

For Latics head coach Lowe, it's success at last in his attempts to work with the player who made the LIVerpool bench in the Champions League last season, and made his debut in the FA Cup tie at Plymouth Argyle.

He also played against Latics for Liverpool Under-21s in a behind-closed-doors friendly last month at Kirkby which ended 1-1.

“I’ve known of Isaac for many years," said Lowe. "He’s had a few injuries, but feels like he’s back to where he belongs.

“I nearly signed him when I was at Preston North End, knowing his pedigree and what he’s about - he’s a powerful right wing-back who will definitely give us something down the right-hand side.

“We saw him first-hand against us for Liverpool U21s, and he’s fit, firing, and really excited to be here. We’re delighted to have him on board and feel he’ll be a really good addition."