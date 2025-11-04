Latics are hoping to overturn Matt Smith's red card against Hemel Hempstead

Wigan Athletic plan to appeal Matt Smith's controversial red card against Hemel Hempstead.

The former Arsenal midfielder had only been on the field as a substitute for a couple of minutes before he was adjudged to have pulled back Millar Matthews-Lewis in the penalty area.

To his astonishment, the referee also dismissed him for denying a goalscoring opportunity - despite the ball having been pouched by Sam Tickle.

Smith became the fourth Latics man to be sent off in the last eight weeks, after Christian Saydee (Lincoln City), Morgan Fox (Cardiff City) and Dara Costelloe (Port Vale).

And Lowe could not hide his disgust at another decision to have gone against his side.

When asked his thoughts, Lowe replied: "Oh God...don't get me started...I don't really know...but we're not having any luck at the moment, are we?

"Matt says he hasn't even touched him, and the goalkeeper's coming out to catch the ball in any case.

"Once he (Matthews-Millar) knows Sam's coming out to catch the ball, he throws himself to the floor.

"I asked the referee before we came off the pitch whether he would have another look at it, and he said he will. But we'll have to appeal it...because...yeah."

Lowe also refuted the suggestion Latics have a discipline problem with so many red cards coming in such quick succession.

"It's not a discipline thing, because they're not like that," he said.

"If it's a tackle that you think 'that's naughty, that', then you could say it was a discipline thing. But I think we're being hard done by with the red cards, to be honest."

Lowe was just happy to get through to the second round after a far-from-comfortable afternoon against their sixth-tier opposition.

"They talk about the magic of the cup, but it didn't feel too magical when I was standing on that touchline, let me tell you that," he added.

"I see and hear the frustration, I get it. But we're trying...and we're going to go through bumps in the road.

"It's never going to be pretty all the time, and I see there were a few results elsewhere with non-league teams beating Football League clubs.

"So there will always be that magic of the cup...although I didn't like any of that magic."