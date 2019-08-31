Wigan Athletic manager Cook: "If we'd lost today it would have been the end of the world"

Paul Cook believes a point apiece for Wigan and Barnsley after their goalless draw was a fair result.



Neither side found the back of the net in a game which saw Latics bring their five-game losing streak to an end.

Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook

"It was a fair result," said Cook. "Both teams were nervous, there was a little bit of nervous energy and tension around the stadium and you can understand that.

"We've had our first clean sheet of the season and it's so important for me as manager that you give these lads the belief and confidence to go and play. We showed at times today the really good sides and today we had a real appetite to not get beat and that pleased me.

"We just keep going, sport today is so unforgiving. I like to think I'm a strong-minded manager."

Latics remain in the relegation zone as they head into the international break as they failed to leapfrog Barnsley who are just one place above them.

Cook praised his players for working hard this week and wants to maintain a 'positive energy' going forwards.

"If we'd lost today it would have been the end of the world and that's what football can be like," he said.

"The positive energy that must come from myself, the staff and the players, we must give the supporters that energy.

"You can see what happens when the lads raise the level, the support comes instantly from the fans and we need to do that more often for them."