Wigan Athletic manager determined to 'knuckle down and keep going'

Paul Cook is adamant Wigan Athletic have it in them to once again retain their Championship status 'quite comfortably' despite slipping into the bottom three.

Saturday's 3-1 home defeat to Reading, their third setback in a row at the DW, extended the winless sequence to seven matches.

This weekend's trip to fourth-bottom Luton - one place and one point above Latics - is already shaping up to be a huge six-pointer.

Despite a section of the home fans venting their displeasure towards the end of the Reading game, Cook remains focused on the job in hand.

"We've got to knuckle down and keep going," the Latics boss insisted.

"We've got central midfielders out at the minute, we've got other players who affect games out at the minute.

"We're in a tough position, but we got out of it quite comfortably last year.

"And I believe we'll get out of it quite comfortably again.

"Certainly November and December is not the kind of time you can be saying what may or may not happen further down the line."

Cook steered Latics to Championship safety last term after the club was relegated in its previous two campaigns at this level.

And he says competing at this level, on one of the smallest budgets in the division, should not be taken for granted.

"This is a brutal industry we're in, and Wigan fans should know that," he added.

"This club's sacked so many managers in the Championship - that's the brutal truth of the matter.

"Before last season there were two relegations in a row...life for Wigan managers in the Championship is tough.

"I'm a Wigan manager in the Championship - and life is tough, I accept it!"