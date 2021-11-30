Wigan Athletic manager reacts to Papa John's Trophy win over Accrington Stanley

Jamie Jones sends his towel into the jubilant away end at Accrington

Latics came from behind at the Wham Stadium to proceed into the next round of the competition, with Jamie Jones saving the decisive 10th spot-kick.

And although it adds another fixture to an already congested upcoming programme, Richardson felt his side - featuring nine changes from the weekend - did the club proud.

“I thought they were excellent," he said. "I felt the application and attitude towards the game was excellent.

“We are going into December with a lot of games and training games have been limited with the weather, fixtures and the travelling.

"So it is important that we took the game well for minutes and used it as a really good opportunity to get sharpness and fitness into a few lads who haven’t played regularly because going into a bank of fixtures, they are going to need them.

“Accrington ask you certain questions and I thought the two centre-halves have continued their form.

"They haven’t put a foot wrong tonight and they are two excellent players and are excellent people.