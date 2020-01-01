Wigan Athletic matchwinner yearns for 'winning mentality'

Josh Windass admits Wigan Athletic's 3-2 victory at Birmingham - which ended a 13-game winless sequence - was arguably their worst performance of late.



The former Rangers forward was in imperious form at St Andrew's scoring the opening goal and having a hand in the other two.

Latics are now up to third-bottom of the Championship, just one point adrift of safety, and Windass says this can be the platform from which to build.

"We want a winning mentality at this club, that's the culture we're trying to create, and hopefully this can set us off for that," he said.

"We've been excellent over the last five games, and not managed to win a game.

"I think this is probably the lesser of those performances and we've won 3-2.

"It's funny how football works."

The win was Wigan's first on the road since Good Friday, and only their third stretching back to the start of last season.

"We haven't had many away wins in the last two seasons," Windass acknowledged.

"So for the fans to turn up on New Year's Day and see this is a big boost for the boys.

"It's never nice, never mind for us as players, but for the fans to see their team get beat and draw away from home every single week."

Windass is clearly relishing his new role in the lone striking position, in the absence of the injured Kieffer Moore.

"It's a little bit different, but the gaffer wants me higher up the pitch making runs in behind," he told the club's official website.

"I'm enjoying it and trying to do my best for the team, that's all I can do."