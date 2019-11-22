Wigan Athletic must be ready for 'bang at it' Stoke City

Charlie Mulgrew expects struggling Stoke City to be ‘bang at it’ when Wigan Athletic travel down to the Potteries this weekend.

Latics, who lie 20th in the Championship, have a four-point buffer over the second-bottom Potters.

But with Stoke having signed off for the international break with a 4-2 victory over rock-bottom Barnsley – in Michael O’Neill’s first game in charge – Mulgrew expects them to come out firing in front of their own fans.

“We’re expecting them to be bang at it with the new gaffer in,” he admitted.

“It’s a game we’ll have to be on top of our own game and be ready to compete.

“We’ve got a couple of away games in quick succession, and we’ve done a lot of good work on the training ground to be ready.”

Centre-back Mulgrew is expected to return to the squad after a three-match absence with a hamstring problem.