Wigan Athletic 'must beware confident Charlton'

Paul Cook has warned his Wigan Athletic side to beware a Charlton outfit that will arrive at the DW Stadium ‘brimming with confidence’.

The Addicks suffered their first loss of the season last weekend at home to Birmingham, but Lee Bowyer’s men still stand third in the Championship table.

“We’ll be walking into a Charlton side brimming with confidence, that’s for sure,” said the Latics boss.

“They’ve been absolutely fantastic, quite fearless in their play, full of that exuberance you often get from promoted teams.

“Lee’s had a fantastic start to management...he hasn’t had those bad, bad times yet, but they’re coming Lee, I’m telling you, they’re coming!

“But good luck to him and Charlton, it’s great to see.

“There’s been so many issues surrounding the club over the years, in the papers for the wrong reasons.

“But since Lee’s been in there, all you’ve seen is positive stuff, and they’ve already got points on the board.

“As far as we’re concerned, we love playing at the DW, it’s been a very strong fortress for us for a good while.

"And home form’s going to key for us again in this division, with the calibre of the opposition.”