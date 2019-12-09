Wigan Athletic nearly signed me, reveals Jamie Carragher

Former Liverpool hero Jamie Carragher has revealed for the first time he almost ended his career at Wigan Athletic.

The 41-year-old - now a top pundit with Sky Sports - spent his entire career at Anfield, making 737 appearances between 1996 and 2013.

But if Roberto Martinez had his way, the final few games of Carragher's career would have been in the blue and white of Latics!

Speaking on 'The Totally Football Show' podcast, Carragher says his agent never made him aware of any interest from other clubs during his career.

But he later found out from the horse's mouth how real Wigan's interest had been.

When asked if he thought he'd ever been close to leaving Liverpool, Carragher replied: “No, I don’t and I know for a fact my agent never spoke to me and said ‘this club are interested’, ‘do you fancy this’?

”I don’t know if it’s a good thing or a bad thing that actually no one outside of Liverpool actually rated me to move on!

“Roberto Martinez, when I worked with him on TV, actually told me he tried to take me at the very end of my career to be part of a back three that he used when he used to play 3-4-3 for Wigan.

"I think I was out of the team under Kenny (Dalglish) towards the end of my time.

”I got no wind of that really so no – I haven’t got any juicy stories. My name was never in the paper linked with anyone.

”I used to just pray one Sunday morning I’d wake up and see myself linked with someone to give me some sort of ego boost but no, unfortunately it never happened.”

Ironically, Carragher's son, James, is a highly-rated centre-back in the Latics Academy, having joined the club at the age of 14.