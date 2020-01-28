Wigan Athletic need fans 'full of voice' for Sheffield Wednesday crunch

Wigan Athletic need to make the DW Stadium a fortress again to give them the best possible chance of avoiding the drop.

So says assistant boss Leam Richardson, who believes tonight’s visit of Sheffield Wednesday represents the perfect opportunity to get back on the horse for the run-in.

“Since we’ve come to the club, for the most part it has been a bit of a fortress for us,” acknowledged Richardson.

“The fans have been fantastic, the players have so much belief going into home games, and we’ve had far more good results than bad.

“I’m sure the fans will be full of voice on Tuesday, the players will know their tasks, and we’ll be giving everything we have to win the game.”

Latics are aiming to avenge a 1-0 defeat at Hillsborough last August, with Massimo Luongo’s goal enough to settle a tight encounter.

“On reflection we were probably a little unfortunate to come away with nothing,” insisted Richardson.

“We had a few moments in the game, but that’s the difference at this level - when those big moments come, you have to take them.

“You have to be ruthless at both ends of the field, and that’s something we’re looking at and working hard to improve on.

Latics come into the game having not played for 10 days, with the match moved back from Saturday due to the Owls’ FA Cup commitments.

And Richardson expects his side to take advantage of their extra preparation time at Euxton.

“It’s been a very productive time on the training ground,” Richardson revealed.

“It was strange not playing on Saturday, but we’ve had time to reflect on a few things.

“You don’t often get such a long period of time to spend with the players with no game at the weekend.

“The Championship’s so relentless, and you’ve got to get your work in when you can because the games come thick and fast.